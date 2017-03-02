2017 Town Meeting Previews
Town Meeting season is upon us. Before you head off to the polls or to vote at your Town Meeting, brush up on the candidates and the issues.
Gordon wants to keep Bennington unique
BENNINGTON — Chad Gordon, a candidate in this year's Select Board race, says Bennington is "a unique town with great potential." Gordon, a math teacher at Mount Anthony since 2010, is one of six residents vying for two three-year seats in next week
Homestead education tax rate to increase less than a cent
BENNINGTON —According to a presentation from Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union administrators on Monday, Bennington's residents are projected to face a homestead education tax rate increase of just 0.8 cents this year. This figure is based the bu
Seven candidates seek Bennington School District seats
BENNINGTON — In one of the most highly contested school board elections in recent memory, seven candidates are competing for three seats on the Bennington School District board. Incumbents Ken Swierad, who currently serves as the chairman of the bo
Keane: Serving on the Bennington Select Board is privilege
BENNINGTON — Select Board member Michael Keane, who is seeking a second term in next week's election, says it's a privilege to be able to serve the town. Keane and his wife Edie Sawitsky moved to Bennington from the New York/New Jersey area in 2006
Thurber: Great things are happening
BENNINGTON — Carson Thurber, one of six candidates for Select Board, says he wants to find ways to make the community a better place. He and his wife Ali Wassick have two children, ages 3 and 1. Last fall, he and his wife purchased a building on Ma
Proposed Taconic and Green Regional School District, Act 46 scrutinized by panelists
MANCHESTER — Northshire voters shouldn't bank on revisions to Act 46 in deciding whether to support the merger of seven school districts into the proposed Taconic and Green Regional School District. That was a major takeaway from a panel discussion
Candidates listed for Northshire school merger voting
MANCHESTER — The first-ever election ballot for the proposed Taconic and Green Regional School District Board will list 13 candidates for the 13 open seats. Candidates for the proposed district, which itself must be approved by voters during the Ma
Lampron wants to 'take the Select Board to the people'
BENNINGTON — Vickie Lampron says she wants to make the Select Board more accessible to the public. Lampron is running for one of two seats on the Bennington Select Board. She was raised in North Bennington and says that: "It was a tight-knit commu
Bethel seeks to bring new voice, ideas to town government
BENNINGTON — Mike Bethel says he would bring a new voice and new ideas to town government. Bethel is running for one of two seats on the Bennington Select Board. "I'm not satisfied with the way the town is going," Bethel said. "I think the Select
Arlington votes next week on $1.6M school renovations loan
ARLINGTON — Next week, voters in Arlington will decide whether to approve the Arlington School District's request to take out a $1.6 million loan for facilities renovations. Battenkill Valley Supervisory Union Superintendent Judith Pullinen deliver
Four candidates seek two seats on Mount Anthony Union board
BENNINGTON — Four candidates are running for two three-year seats representing Bennington on the Mount Anthony Union board. Incumbents David Fredrickson and Robert Sherman are running against newcomers Robert Plunkett and Anthony Williams. Fran Kin
Bennington Select Board candidates meet again to talk issues
BENNINGTON — Education, downtown redevelopment and the town's form of government were topics of discussion at another Select Board candidate forum on Friday. Mike Bethel, Chad E. Gordon, Michael Keane, Vickie A. Lampron and Carson A. Thurber atten
Bennington voters to consider budget, new DPW facility
BENNINGTON — Town voters will be asked to approve a $12.456 million fiscal 2018 budget at the March 7 annual meeting, including $8.45 million for the general fund and $3.997 million for the highway fund. In addition, there are 14 funding requests t
Pownal to vote on town office building, annual budgets
POWNAL — Although no funding is being requested, town voters will be asked at the annual town meeting to approve continued work toward construction of a new town office building. Voters also will be asked on the March 7 ballot to approve a $907,600
Sandgate officials to be elected on March 7
SANDGATE — Residents will be asked to vote for town officers and approve school district related items on March 7 after acting on nine town articles the night prior at Town Meeting. Running for reelection on the select board is Suzanne Depeyster f
Arlington Select Board candidate hopes to reestablish pride in town
ARLINGTON — Forty-one articles will be acted upon over the course of two days for Arlington voters. Article one through eight will be heard at 7 p.m. on March 6, and pertains to accepting the approved budget, authorizing tax rates and potentially t
Sunderland to vote on Safe Roads funding, pupil spending at Town Meeting
SUNDERLAND — Residents will be asked at Town Meeting next month to approve a $326,475 general fund budget and funds to improve safety on a dangerous section of a main road.
Changes coming to North Bennington Prudential Committee
NORTH BENNINGTON — There will be a change on the North Bennington Prudential Committee this year, as John Bullock will not be seeking re-election after serving for three years.
Shaftsbury holds public hearing on ballot articles
SHAFTSBURY — The Shaftsbury Select Board hosted a public information session on Monday to discuss articles that will appear on this March's ballot. The most significant article that voters will consider is whether or not to approve the town going o
Spending, taxes go up in Dorset proposed budget
DORSET — Spending and tax rates have increased slightly for the town of Dorset. The Select Board approved the fiscal year 2 budget at a public meeting last Monday.
Manchester Select Board sets $5.3M budget, Town Meeting warning
MANCHESTER — Now it's up to the voters. On Thursday, Jan. 26, the Manchester Select Board unanimously approved a fiscal 2018 budget as well as the warning for the Town Meeting voters to consider when they gather on Saturday, March 4 and vote at the
Manchester commissioners OK bond for Main Street water main
MANCHESTER — The Board of Water Commissioners on Friday, Jan. 20, voted to ask town voters to bond $3 million to replace cast iron water mains in Manchester Village and abandon sections of pipe on two other stretches of Main Street.
Manchester Select Board discusses water plan, fiscal 2018 budget
MANCHESTER — If the town has to replace the Main Street water main in Manchester Village next year, it has a tentative scope of work in mind — and a way to pay for it.
