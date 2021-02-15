THE NUMBERS
One Vermonter died of COVID-19 over the past day, the Vermont Department of Health reported Monday. The state's death toll is now 190.
Forty Vermonters are hospitalized with the disease, and 12 of those patients are in intensive care units.
The department reported 126 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state’s cumulative total to 13,862. Eighteen of those new cases were in Bennington County.
All but one of Vermont’s 14 counties reported new cases over the past day. Chittenden County had 26; Rutland County had 25; Bennington County had 18; Franklin County had 14; Washington County had 10; Lamoille and Windsor counties each had seven; Essex and Windham counties each had six; Orange County had five; Caledonia County had three; Addison County had two; and Orleans County had one. Grand Isle County had no new cases.
Bennington County continues to have the highest infection rate of COVID-19 in Vermont, at 372.1 cases per 10,000 residents since the beginning of the pandemic. Chittenden County is second, at 271.1, while the rate in Windham County is 203.7.
Bennington County has reported 230 new cases over the past two weeks, and Windham County has reported 46. Chittenden County, Vermont’s largest county, has had 406 over the same period.
So far, 318,872 people have been tested. The reported statewide seven-day average for positive tests remains at 1.7 percent.
The number of Vermonters reported to have recovered from COVID-19 rose by 139 since Sunday, to 10,798.
The health department reported that 382 people were being monitored for the disease as of Monday, an increase of 27 from Sunday. Of these, 193 are visitors to Vermont.
The statistics supplied by the Vermont Department of Health at midday each day are accurate as of the end of the previous day. The information is preliminary and subject to change.
VACCINATIONS REACH 13.0% OF VERMONTERS
According to the state, as of Saturday, 72,540 Vermonters have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That number represents 13.0 percent of those who are over age 16 and eligible to receive the vaccine, an increase of one-half of a percent over Friday. The vaccination dashboard is not updated on Sundays and Mondays.
In Bennington County, 13.7 percent of those eligible had received at least one dose as of Saturday. In Windham County, that figure was 11.3 percent.
RAPID TESTING SITE OPENS IN CAMBRIDGE, N.Y.
The Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad, with the assistance of Washington County Public Health and Public Safety, has established a COVID-19 Rapid Testing Site at its Education Center, 33F Gilbert St., Cambridge. CVRS has secured all required approvals from New York State Department of Health and will be conducting rapid testing for residents of Washington County.
The testing site will be open Thursdays 3 to 7 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., by appointment only. Rapid tests will be performed at the site and results will be provided at the time of the test. All results will be entered into the New York State’s Electronic Clinical Laboratory Reporting System and all positive results will also be forwarded to Washington County Public Health.
There is no charge for the testing, however, CVRS will be conducting a small fundraising event to raise funds to procure more testing supplies. This will include a “donation box” at the testing site.
To schedule an appointment, call the CVRS COVID Testing Hotline at 518-222-8502 or send an email request to covidtesting@cambridgeems.com. You will be contacted by a team member within 24 hours to schedule the appointment.