Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Periods of snow this evening will transition to a wintry mix overnight. Some icing possible. Low around 25F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected..

Tonight

Periods of snow this evening will transition to a wintry mix overnight. Some icing possible. Low around 25F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected.