BENNINGTON — Voters should have plenty of information to make their decisions, after candidates for three open seats on the Bennington Select Board provided multiple answers and comments regarding town issues during a two-plus hour forum.
Nine candidates participated in the event on Friday evening, which was sponsored by Catamount Access Television and the Bennington Banner.
Kevin Moran, executive editor of New England Newspapers Inc., which owns the Banner, the Manchester Journal and Brattleboro Reformer, as well as the flagship Berkshire Eagle in Pittsfield, Mass., moderated the event, asking the participants a total of six questions.
A complete video of the forum is being shown on the local cable network on its Channel 1085 and through its Facebook page.
The candidates for two open three-year board seats are Chris Bates, Mike Bethel, Jim Carroll, Tina Cook, Gary Corey, Colleen Harrington, Kevin Hoyt and Nancy White.
In addition, Bethel, Phillip Guerard, Tom Haley, Harrington and Hoyt are competing for a one-year board seat. Guerard was unable to participate in the forum.
Candidates are allowed to run for two different positions under Vermont law, but would have to choose one if elected in both races.
Below are some of the answers provided by the candidates, arranged alphabetically:
CHRIS BATES
Bates is former state representative from House District Bennington 2-1. He also is serving on a police department policy review task force, and has hosted local radio shows and outdoors themed cable TV programs.
“I’ve been in Bennington for nine years now, and I love the town, and I hope to count on your votes,” Bates said. “Being a former legislator, I was able to understand some things about the state of Vermont. Most other states are leaning toward — and it is an imperative must — that we have equality. We have to have equality in economic development so that we cover all the sectors. And everybody is cohesive in this — no one is special; no one is better than someone else. We need the equality to help our most vulnerable Vermonters — we need racial equality, and town equality. We need it all for economic development. And if you can get that ball rolling, you will start to see a little bit more growth.
“One thing that really bothers me is distressed, vacant properties,” Bates said. “Every time I drive by that vacant old Cumberland Farms building, it makes me want to throw up. It should be either rented, knocked down, something…. We should not have that.”
MIKE BETHEL
Bethel has been a local advocate on several issues and a lead proponent of the mayoral government system question on the town’s March 2 ballot
“I’m tired of the way Bennington is doing business on the Select Board level,” Bethel said. “Over the last several years anyway, it has been very unfriendly to the people they represent … I don’t think that they listen enough to people who have legitimate concerns. And I just want more accountability from the Select Board.
“I think it is very important that we get new people on the Select Board. I would like to be one of them,” he said. “If I do get on the board, I will make sure that it’s a friendlier board to the people that come in front of it. Even if I disagree with them, I want people to be heard … We need to lower our taxes; we need to work to bring in business. We need to address the drug problem, which I think now you are going to see a new effort by a lot of different organizations [addressing].
“I don’t like that the select board, that when they come up with an idea they seem to have already talked it over,” he said. “When you watch other select boards they talk about some of this stuff. Not everything should be done in the background or in executive session … And as far as the mayor thing goes, I urged people to vote for the mayor. This opens up the charter and gives us the option in the future. It would also hold [Town Manager Stuart] Stu Hurd and the Select Board more accountable if they have to think there is something over their heads.”
JIM CARROLL
Carroll is a current board member and former state representative from the Bennington, 2-2 House District.
“I’ve worked hard through the pandemic on the Select Board and in the Legislature,” he said. “I could say that arguably I am probably contacted more than any other member of the Select Board [on issues and concerns] … I don’t always get them the answer they want, but I try, and I would like to continue to do that.
“I want to remind people that Bennington is an unfinished product,” he said. “A lot of the complaints that we’ve heard tonight and over the years have been perennials. But the thing I want to underscore that all of us here tonight, we all want what’s best for the town of Bennington. There is no argument.”
“I want the town to continue to grow,” Carroll said. “There are lots of ways we can get there. None of them are simple, because fundamentally if there are simple solutions to the problems that Bennington has, we would have done them, wouldn’t we? I want to continue to work for Bennington. It’s been the greatest honor and privilege to work for the people of Bennington.”
TINA COOK
A newcomer to politics, Cook is an internet marketer, a former student and employee of the former Southern Vermont College, and she has worked for the regional Career Development Center and Orvis.
“This is never something I intended to do, but I am so excited for the opportunity,” she said. “I’ve been in Vermont for 21 years, worked at SVC, the CDC and Orvis Corporation.
“My experiences — and more importantly, my challenges — in Bennington make me uniquely qualified for this position,” she said. “My history as an internet marketer and in growing businesses and growing budgets and being responsible for millions of dollars, make me uniquely qualified to help [monitor the town] budget and for revenue generation in this town, and also to partner with a lot of the community members to make all of this work, and to take a lot of the burden off of the taxpayers.”
GARY COREY
Corey grew up in town, attended local schools and returned after college to raise a family and begin a business in the downtown. He is president of Centerline Architects & Planners.
“I think now is a critical time, as we slowly come out of the COVID crisis,” he said. “We’re at a point where we need to keep building on our past successes and leverage them into new opportunities … I want to make sure that Bennington keeps moving forward.
“Sometimes I feel like a cheerleader for Bennington,” he said. “I’ve been here 30 years with my business and a lifetime living in this town … I’ve seen the changes that have happened in our town, and I hear the complaints that things are not happening enough. But I remember when there were no trees on Main Street. I remember when it was a struggle to finance any projects happening downtown. I remember when the traffic was so heavy in the downtown that you could not get through in the fall. From all of that, we have come so far. Through public private partnerships — we see the Putnam Block being finished of that first phase. We see the Southern Vermont College property protected from outsiders … We see new breweries and a new distillery; we see restaurants preparing to open. I think it’s tough right now because COVID has really kicked us hard, but I think it has stalled us but I don’t think it has defeated us. My goal as a Select Board member would be to continue the partnerships that we have and to develop more partnerships to continue what is happening in Bennington.”
TOM HALEY
Haley is the Democratic Party county chairman and past town Democratic committee chairman.
“In these tremendously difficult times, it is heartening to see our democratic ideals are alive and well so many citizens standing up to run for the board,” he said. “I grew up in Bennington and I’ve seen our town change a lot. But that’s natural, that’s normal, and it’s necessary for growth. Our board has made progress over the past year; they’ve made efforts to become more transparent. That work’s not done. They have made effort to reform our police department, to bring 21st century methods and values. That work’s not done. We have seen progress in our parks, our infrastructure and historic buildings. That work is not done. This work will never be complete; it must be continuous.
“We will never go back to the way things were; indeed, we should not,” Haley said. “We must continue to work together to make Bennington a great place to live and work. We must search out ways to help all of our citizens, to lift up those who need help, always remembering that equity and equality are not the same thing. We must become more diverse, because diversity brings strength. We must find ways to ensure all voices are heard. We have a drug problem in Bennington, we have a race problem in Bennington, we have a homeless problem in Bennington, we have an affordable housing problem in Bennington, we have an empty storefront problem in Bennington -- I could go on. But I firmly believe that we can tackle any problem if we work together.”
COLLEEN HARRINGTON
Harrington has been an advocate for greater government transparency and has alleged, along with her partner, Kevin Hoyt -- also a candidate for the board -- that there have been widespread voting irregularities in town elections. Local and state officials deny that is the case.
“I’m running for the board because I would like to see change in Bennington, where there is more transparency and accountability,” she said. “[I favor] lowering taxes, letting people be able to have their businesses and survive and make a living and raise families in a good, nice wholesome environment for everyone.
“I can tell you what my vision is for Bennington is — that we have accountability, that we can ask questions about spending and have them answered; transparency — and that includes releasing public information,” she said. “Whether that information reveals misappropriation or not, there should be no public information that’s off limits.
“I also agree with voting down the budget,” Harrington said. “I think it’s over-inflated, and I think there are many areas where we could make reductions.
“I am kind of on the fence about a mayor,” she said. “My worst nightmare would be that we would have someone like Stu Hurd in there. And you say that we could vote them out, but I don’t think we can. I think that there’s a system in place, and it’s very driven to get in place the people that they want in place. With no oversight, we’re just lost, as we are now.
KEVIN HOYT
Hoyt is a hunting show video producer and cable show host. A Vermont native, he is a past Republican candidate for House and independent candidate for governor and an active gun rights advocate.
According to posts on his Facebook page, Hoyt also was among those in Washington in early January for rallies supporting former President Donald Trump’s allegations of voting fraud in his November election loss to Democrat Joe Biden, although Hoyt was not among those who stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6.
“I’m also interested in transparency and accountability for our Select Board,” he said. “I think we’ve got some major issues that our leaders seem to be overlooking [mentioning opioid addiction] … And I know in 2018 Colleen Harrington and I did an election audit, and we found massive, massive irregularities, and the fact we can’t get anybody in our local government or our state government to do something is very concerning to me.
“I can no longer afford to live in the state that I love. I feel like our government is out of control,” Hoyt said. “The number one thing that we face as Bennington, as Vermont and as a nation is fair elections … I am pretty disgusted that we have all this evidence and all this information to share but our elected officials refused to look at it. That should be everybody’s first red flag. I almost didn’t participate tonight because I have no more faith in elections.
“I didn’t imagine myself here … but I see no other current leadership in office,” he said. “Hats off to everybody who steps into this [political] arena because it’s horrible.”
NANCY WHITE
White has been active in stressing a number of town issue and participating in board meetings. She also is a lead sponsor of the ballot question calling for a charter town charter change to allow a mayoral form of government here.
“I’m a lifelong resident of Bennington,” White said. “I’ve watched the select board meetings for 40 years. I am very aware of how our town government used to operate. Over the past decade transparency and accountability no longer mean anything.
“For five years, you have all watched me at televised meetings trying to get answers to questions we all have a right to know. You have watched the Select Board refuse to speak or give me the runaround … Every citizen is a stakeholder in this town. Your voice should be heard and valued.
Referring to planning documents for town initiatives, White said, “The one thing these plans are not going to do is turn our economy around. To have that happen we need new private sector jobs with good pay and benefits. We have paid experts for 40 years to get those jobs to Bennington. They have failed. This is why our town has been dying for 40 years … The backroom deals — I’ve had it with the Bennington machine deciding they want to block the rest of Bennington from our own town. We should be allowed to be making decisions. I urge people to defeat the budget, it’s the only way you are going to get answers in this town.”
Voting on March 2 will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bennington Firehouse. A face mask and social distancing requirements will be in effect.
Voters also can consider early voting. Ballots are available for pickup or through the mail. Contact the town clerk's office at 802-442-1043 for information. A secure drop box to return ballots will also be in place outside the town offices on South Street.